    Coast Guard, Eckerd College assist vessel taking on water [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard, Eckerd College assist vessel taking on water

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew assist three people on a vessel taking on water in Tampa Bay, March 6, 2022. The boat crew worked to dewater the 17-foot boat and Eckerd College Search and Rescue transferred the three people while towing the vessel to a boat ramp in Bradenton. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 09:41
    Location: FL, US
    Florida
    Tampa Bay
    dewatering
    Station St. Petersburg
    Eckerd SAR

