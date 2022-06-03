Coast Guard, Eckerd College assist vessel taking on water

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew assist three people on a vessel taking on water in Tampa Bay, March 6, 2022. The boat crew worked to dewater the 17-foot boat and Eckerd College Search and Rescue transferred the three people while towing the vessel to a boat ramp in Bradenton. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.
|03.06.2022
|03.07.2022 09:41
|7081304
|220306-G-G0107-002
|810x579
|327.22 KB
|FL, US
|2
|0
