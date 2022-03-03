USS America Conducts Line Handling Evolutions.

SASEBO, Japan (March 3, 2022) Chief Boatswain’s Mate Eric Santiago, center, from Bridgeport, Conn., teaches Seaman Recruit Andrew Monroe, left, from Los Angeles, and Seaman Recruit Nash Figueroa, from Belleville, Ill., all assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), how to conduct sea and anchor operations in the ship’s forecastle. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

