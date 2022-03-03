Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts Line Handling Evolutions. [Image 1 of 7]

    USS America Conducts Line Handling Evolutions.

    JAPAN

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (March 3, 2022) Seaman Madison Maresca, from Roxbury, N.J., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), removes a chain stopper in the ship’s forecastle. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 06:37
    Line Handling
    Sea And Anchor
    USS America (LHA 6)

