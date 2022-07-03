YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 7, 2022) Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Maricris Brown is meritoriously advanced to the rank of petty officer first class by Capt. Rich Jarrett, commanding officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during a frocking ceremony. The enlisted Meritorious Advancement Program is designed to allow command triads to advance their most qualified Sailors ahead of the semi-annual Navy-wide advancement cycles. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Conner Houghtaling)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 00:07 Photo ID: 7080924 VIRIN: 220307-N-OC881-1057 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 1.11 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Meritoriously Advanced Onboard CFAY [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.