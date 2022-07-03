YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 7, 2022) Master-at-Arms Seaman Jason Barrera is meritoriously advanced to the rank of petty officer third class by Capt. Rich Jarrett, commanding officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during a frocking ceremony. The enlisted Meritorious Advancement Program is designed to allow command triads to advance their most qualified Sailors ahead of the semi-annual Navy-wide advancement cycles. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Conner Houghtaling)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 00:07 Photo ID: 7080920 VIRIN: 220307-N-OC881-1005 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 1.48 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Meritoriously Advanced Onboard CFAY [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.