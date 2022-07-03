Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Meritoriously Advanced Onboard CFAY [Image 1 of 5]

    Sailors Meritoriously Advanced Onboard CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JAPAN

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 7, 2022) Master-at-Arms Seaman Jason Barrera is meritoriously advanced to the rank of petty officer third class by Capt. Rich Jarrett, commanding officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) during a frocking ceremony. The enlisted Meritorious Advancement Program is designed to allow command triads to advance their most qualified Sailors ahead of the semi-annual Navy-wide advancement cycles. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Conner Houghtaling)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 00:07
    Photo ID: 7080920
    VIRIN: 220307-N-OC881-1005
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Meritoriously Advanced Onboard CFAY [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MAP
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    USFJ

