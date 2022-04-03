New hangars unveiled at ribbon cutting

U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Wass, 36th Operations Group commander, speaks about two new hangars during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 4, 2022. The new hangars will provide a safe workspace for Airmen during adverse weather conditions along with easy access to necessary tools and services for aircraft maintenance in support of the Bomber Task Force, Tanker Task Force, and various other mission essential activities within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston)

