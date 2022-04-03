Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New hangars unveiled at ribbon cutting [Image 4 of 13]

    New hangars unveiled at ribbon cutting

    GUAM

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Wass, 36th Operations Group commander, speaks about two new hangars during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Mar. 4, 2022. The new hangars will provide a safe workspace for Airmen during adverse weather conditions along with easy access to necessary tools and services for aircraft maintenance in support of the Bomber Task Force, Tanker Task Force, and various other mission essential activities within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn Preston)

    This work, New hangars unveiled at ribbon cutting [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Kaitlyn Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

