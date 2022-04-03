New hangars unveiled at ribbon cutting

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, unveiled two new maintenance hangars at a ribbon cutting ceremony March 4, 2022.



“These new hangars will provide a safe environment for Airmen to work in during adverse weather conditions along with easy access to tools and services needed to maintain multiple aircraft,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Elkin Medina, Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander. “Not only will these hangars improve maintenance capabilities, they will provide space for a variety of other mission essential activities for the base.”



The first of two hangars is a $134.3 million General Purpose Maintenance Hangar, known as hangar five. Work began with the removal of an existing steel hangar. The 75,000 square-foot hangar took over 1.8 million man-hours to construct and includes over 50,000 yards of reinforced concrete capable of withstanding typhoons.



“The hangars were built to sustain critical missions such as the Bomber Task Force, Tanker Task Force, and rotational fighter aircraft,” said Medina. “The hangars will support aircraft maintenance, repair and regularly scheduled inspections for aircraft such as the C-17, B-52, KC-135, and KC-46A.”



The completed hangar can accommodate any aircraft within the U.S. Air Force inventory with the exception of the C-5. It will also house command and administrative functions, flight planning, space for training and activities that keep Andersen AFB prepared to support Indo-Pacific Command mission requirements.



In addition to hangar five, a $128 million Aircraft Fuel Systems Maintenance Hangar, known as hangar two, was also unveiled at the ceremony.



Hangar two is a 75,000 square-foot facility designed with a single aircraft parking bay with space for special tool storage and room for necessary administrative activities. Hangar two will support Bomber Task Force, Tanker Task Force and unmanned aircraft in their missions.



“These hangars are power projection platforms,” said U.S. Air Force Col. David Aragon, 36th Wing vice commander. “These hangars show proof of investment in Andersen AFB as we strive to meet our vision head on: shaping the future of great power competition.”

