220301-N-VD165-090 FORT WORTH, Texas (March 1, 2022) Aviation Machinist Mate 2nd Class Trevor Sherry, assigned to Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth Operations Department, directs a C-130T Hercules attached to Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 64 on the flight line. NAS JRB Fort Worth is a joint defense facility which plays a pivotal role in the training and equipping of air crews and aviation ground support personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose R. Jaen/Released)
03.01.2022
03.06.2022
7080788
220301-N-VD165-090
2100x1500
899.82 KB
FORT WORTH, TX, US
3
1
This work, NAS JRB Fort Worth Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 jose jaen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
