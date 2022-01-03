NAS JRB Fort Worth Flight Operations

220301-N-VD165-090 FORT WORTH, Texas (March 1, 2022) Aviation Machinist Mate 2nd Class Trevor Sherry, assigned to Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth Operations Department, directs a C-130T Hercules attached to Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 64 on the flight line. NAS JRB Fort Worth is a joint defense facility which plays a pivotal role in the training and equipping of air crews and aviation ground support personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose R. Jaen/Released)

Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.06.2022