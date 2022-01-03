Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS JRB Fort Worth Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7]

    NAS JRB Fort Worth Flight Operations

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class jose jaen 

    Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

    220301-N-VD165-090 FORT WORTH, Texas (March 1, 2022) Aviation Machinist Mate 2nd Class Trevor Sherry, assigned to Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth Operations Department, directs a C-130T Hercules attached to Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 64 on the flight line. NAS JRB Fort Worth is a joint defense facility which plays a pivotal role in the training and equipping of air crews and aviation ground support personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose R. Jaen/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 20:25
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    TAGS

    Flightline
    Fort Worth
    Navy
    Aircraft
    Texas

