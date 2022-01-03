220301-N-VD165-061 FORT WORTH, Texas (March 1, 2022) A C-130T Hercules attached to Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 64, taxis on the flight line onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth. NAS JRB Fort Worth is a joint defense facility which plays a pivotal role in the training and equipping of air crews and aviation ground support personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose R. Jaen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2022 Date Posted: 03.06.2022 20:25 Photo ID: 7080781 VIRIN: 220301-N-VD165-052 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 415.62 KB Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS JRB Fort Worth Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 jose jaen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.