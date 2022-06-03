114th SNCO Induction Ceremony

The Air Force’s newest senior noncommissioned officers recite the SNCO creed during an induction ceremony held at Joe Foss Field, Mar. 6, 2022. The newly promoted inductees transitioned from technical experts and first-line supervisors of their field to operational leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)
