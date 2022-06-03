Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th SNCO Induction Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    114th SNCO Induction Ceremony

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Air Force’s newest senior noncommissioned officers recite the SNCO creed during an induction ceremony held at Joe Foss Field, Mar. 6, 2022. The newly promoted inductees transitioned from technical experts and first-line supervisors of their field to operational leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 13:07
    Photo ID: 7080324
    VIRIN: 220306-Z-WN050-1030
    Resolution: 4466x3573
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th SNCO Induction Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    SNCO

