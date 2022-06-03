114th SNCO Induction Ceremony

The 114th Fighter Wing celebrates the Air Force’s newest senior noncommissioned officers through an induction ceremony, Mar. 6, 2022. Inductees transitioned from technical experts and first-line supervisors of their field to operational leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

