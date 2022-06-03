The 114th Fighter Wing celebrates the Air Force’s newest senior noncommissioned officers through an induction ceremony, Mar. 6, 2022. Inductees transitioned from technical experts and first-line supervisors of their field to operational leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 13:07
|Photo ID:
|7080323
|VIRIN:
|220306-Z-WN050-1043
|Resolution:
|7153x4769
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 114th SNCO Induction Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT