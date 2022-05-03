Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major Gibson final flight

    Major Gibson final flight

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. R Denise Mommens 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Maj. Evan Gibson (center), 173rd Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot stands with family and celebrates his final flight, March 5, 2022, Lincoln Air Force base, Nebraska. Gibson's family and fellow Airmen congratulate him on his career accomplishments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 12:40
    LINCOLN, NE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major Gibson final flight [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt R Denise Mommens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Nebraska Air National Guard
    KC-135 pilot

