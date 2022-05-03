Maj. Evan Gibson (center left), 173rd Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot stands with the air crew and celebrates his final flight, March 5, 2022, Lincoln Air Force base, Nebraska. Gibson's family and fellow Airmen congratulate him on his career accomplishments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 12:40
|Photo ID:
|7080227
|VIRIN:
|220305-Z-JF418-1025
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Major Gibson final flight [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt R Denise Mommens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT