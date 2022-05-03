Major Gibson final flight

Maj. Evan Gibson (center left), 173rd Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot stands with the air crew and celebrates his final flight, March 5, 2022, Lincoln Air Force base, Nebraska. Gibson's family and fellow Airmen congratulate him on his career accomplishments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)

