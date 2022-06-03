Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    114th Fighter Wing Inaugural Turkey Shoot [Image 2 of 2]

    114th Fighter Wing Inaugural Turkey Shoot

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Hohenstein 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt Duane Jongeling, 114th Fighter Wing Electronic Countermeasure specialists, signs his name to the red plaque his team was awarded during the inaugural Turkey Shoot on Joe Foss Field, S.D., March 6, 2022. The purpose of the Turkey Shoot was to boost morale and create a competitive spirit within the Maintenance and Operations groups. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 12:31
    Photo ID: 7080225
    VIRIN: 220306-Z-FF222-1002
    Resolution: 5166x3448
    Size: 11.37 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Fighter Wing Inaugural Turkey Shoot [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    114th Fighter Wing Inaugural Turkey Shoot
    114th Fighter Wing Inaugural Turkey Shoot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Curling
    Turkey Shoot
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 Fighter Wing
    Fighting Lobo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT