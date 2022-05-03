U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Hunter Bork, Nondestructive Inspection specialist, pushes U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Johnson, Equipment Maintenance Flight Chief, in a curling competition during the Turkey Shoot on Joe Foss Field, S.D., March 5, 2022. The purpose of the Turkey Shoot was to boost morale and create a competitive spirit within the Maintenance and Operations groups. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 12:31
|Photo ID:
|7080224
|VIRIN:
|220305-Z-FF222-1020
|Resolution:
|4860x3244
|Size:
|8.8 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 114th Fighter Wing Inaugural Turkey Shoot [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS
