U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Hunter Bork, Nondestructive Inspection specialist, pushes U.S. Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Johnson, Equipment Maintenance Flight Chief, in a curling competition during the Turkey Shoot on Joe Foss Field, S.D., March 5, 2022. The purpose of the Turkey Shoot was to boost morale and create a competitive spirit within the Maintenance and Operations groups. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.06.2022 12:31 Photo ID: 7080224 VIRIN: 220305-Z-FF222-1020 Resolution: 4860x3244 Size: 8.8 MB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 114th Fighter Wing Inaugural Turkey Shoot [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.