    Airmen Retire After 138 Combined Years of Service [Image 2 of 3]

    Airmen Retire After 138 Combined Years of Service

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Four airmen assigned to the 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, receive a framed photo during their retirement ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 5, 2022. These airmen have a combined time in service of 138 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

    This work, Airmen Retire After 138 Combined Years of Service [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    retirement ceremony
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

