Four airmen assigned to the 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, receive a framed photo during their retirement ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 5, 2022. These airmen have a combined time in service of 138 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.06.2022 10:44 Photo ID: 7080107 VIRIN: 220305-Z-FP794-1105 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.69 MB Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen Retire After 138 Combined Years of Service [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.