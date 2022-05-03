Four airmen assigned to the 139th Maintenance Group, Missouri Air National Guard, receive a framed photo during their retirement ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 5, 2022. These airmen have a combined time in service of 138 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 10:44
|Photo ID:
|7080106
|VIRIN:
|220305-Z-FP794-1133
|Resolution:
|4020x2675
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|ST. JOSEPH, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen Retire After 138 Combined Years of Service [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
