Airmen Conduct CBRN Training

Airmen of the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, conduct Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) defense training in preparation for a readiness exercise at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 5, 2022. The readiness exercise is designed to prepare airmen for real world scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

