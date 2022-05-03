Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen Conduct CBRN Training [Image 2 of 6]

    Airmen Conduct CBRN Training

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, conduct Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) defense training in preparation for a readiness exercise at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 5, 2022. The readiness exercise is designed to prepare airmen for real world scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 10:40
    Photo ID: 7080098
    VIRIN: 220305-Z-FP794-1035
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen Conduct CBRN Training [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen Conduct CBRN Training
    Airmen Conduct CBRN Training
    Airmen Conduct CBRN Training
    Airmen Conduct CBRN Training
    Airmen Conduct CBRN Training
    Airmen Conduct CBRN Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT