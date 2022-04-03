Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky Guardsmen Assume Authority [Image 12 of 14]

    Kentucky Guardsmen Assume Authority

    CAMP NOVO SELO, KOSOVO

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Spc. Alex Hellmann 

    1st Battalion, 149th Infantry

    Soldiers with 1st Battalion 149th Infantry conduct a Transfer of Authority ceremony with multinational partners at Camp Novo Selo March 04, 2022.The ceremony was attended by Polish, Latvian, and Turkish contingents with guests from other contingents stationed on Camp Novo Selo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Alexander Hellmann)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Guardsmen Assume Authority [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Alex Hellmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky Guardsmen Assume Authority

    Kentucky National Guard
    NATO
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    1-149 IN

