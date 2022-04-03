Kentucky Guardsmen Assume Authority

Soldiers with 1st Battalion 149th Infantry conduct a Transfer of Authority ceremony with multinational partners at Camp Novo Selo March 04, 2022.The ceremony was attended by Polish, Latvian, and Turkish contingents with guests from other contingents stationed on Camp Novo Selo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Alexander Hellmann)

