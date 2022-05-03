BEAUFORT SEA, Arctic Circle (March 5, 2022) – Virginia-class attack submarine USS Illinois (SSN 786) surfaces in the Beaufort Sea, kicking off Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mike Demello/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 00:47
|Photo ID:
|7079758
|VIRIN:
|220305-N-ON977-1158
|Resolution:
|2824x2118
|Size:
|430.96 KB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
