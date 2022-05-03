Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022 [Image 1 of 2]

    Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022

    BEAUFORT SEA

    03.05.2022

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    BEAUFORT SEA, Arctic Circle (March 5, 2022) – Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Pasadena (SSN 752) surfaces in the Beaufort Sea, kicking off Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022. ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise that allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic, increase experience in the region, advance understanding of the Arctic environment, and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies, and partner organizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mike Demello/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 00:47
    Location: BEAUFORT SEA
    Submarines
    ICEX
    Ice Exercise
    Arctic Submarine Laboratory
    ICEX 2022
    Ice Exercise 2022

