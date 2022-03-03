U.S. troops and Royal Thai Armed Forces participate in friendship jump

U.S. troops and members of the Royal Thai Armed Forces participate in a friendship jump during Exercise Cobra Gold 2022, March 3, 2022, in the Kingdom of Thailand. CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rito Smith)

