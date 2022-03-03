Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. troops and Royal Thai Armed Forces participate in friendship jump [Image 3 of 10]

    U.S. troops and Royal Thai Armed Forces participate in friendship jump

    THAILAND

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rito Smith 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    U.S. troops and members of the Royal Thai Armed Forces participate in a friendship jump during Exercise Cobra Gold 2022, March 3, 2022, in the Kingdom of Thailand. CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Rito Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 23:33
    Photo ID: 7079693
    VIRIN: 220303-F-OQ858-1006
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.31 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. troops and Royal Thai Armed Forces participate in friendship jump [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Rito Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. troops and Royal Thai Armed Forces participate in friendship jump
    U.S. troops and Royal Thai Armed Forces participate in friendship jump
    U.S. troops and Royal Thai Armed Forces participate in friendship jump
    U.S. troops and Royal Thai Armed Forces participate in friendship jump
    U.S. troops and Royal Thai Armed Forces participate in friendship jump
    U.S. troops and Royal Thai Armed Forces participate in friendship jump
    U.S. troops and Royal Thai Armed Forces participate in friendship jump
    U.S. troops and Royal Thai Armed Forces participate in friendship jump
    U.S. troops and Royal Thai Armed Forces participate in friendship jump
    U.S. troops and Royal Thai Armed Forces participate in friendship jump

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    AFSOC
    MC-130J
    353 SOW
    CG22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT