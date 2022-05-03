U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment compete in the Marine Corps Trails shooting competition

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Annika Hustler fires a Feinwerkbau, Model 700, for a shooting event during the 2022 Marine Corps Trials (MCT) on Camp Pendleton, California, March 5, 2022. The MCT is as an opportunity for recovering Service members to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)

