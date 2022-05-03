Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment compete in the Marine Corps Trails shooting competition [Image 9 of 10]

    U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment compete in the Marine Corps Trails shooting competition

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Binion 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Annika Hustler loads a Feinwerkbau, Model 700, for a shooting event during the 2022 Marine Corps Trials (MCT) on Camp Pendleton, California, March 5, 2022. The MCT is as an opportunity for recovering Service members to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 21:34
    Photo ID: 7079672
    VIRIN: 220305-M-UV498-1714
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.79 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment compete in the Marine Corps Trails shooting competition [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Mackenzie Binion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment compete in the Marine Corps Trails shooting competition
    U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment compete in the Marine Corps Trails shooting competition
    U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment compete in the Marine Corps Trails shooting competition
    U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment compete in the Marine Corps Trails shooting competition
    U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment compete in the Marine Corps Trails shooting competition
    U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment compete in the Marine Corps Trails shooting competition
    U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment compete in the Marine Corps Trails shooting competition
    U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment compete in the Marine Corps Trails shooting competition
    U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment compete in the Marine Corps Trails shooting competition
    U.S. Marines with Wounded Warrior Regiment compete in the Marine Corps Trails shooting competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shooting
    MCT
    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    Marine Corps Trials

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT