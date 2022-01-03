U.S., Thai Special Operations Forces execute combined CASEVAC training during CG22

An MC-130J Commando II multi-mission combat transport aircraft assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, is guarded by deployed aircraft ground response element Airmen at an airfield in the Lopburi Province of the Kingdom of Thailand as part of a casualty evacuation training scenario during Exercise Cobra Gold 2022 on March 1, 2022. CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson)

