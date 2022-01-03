Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Thai Special Operations Forces execute combined CASEVAC training during CG22 [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S., Thai Special Operations Forces execute combined CASEVAC training during CG22

    THAILAND

    03.01.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    An MC-130J Commando II multi-mission combat transport aircraft assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, flies in formation while participating in a casualty evacuation training scenario during Exercise Cobra Gold 2022 in the Lopburi Province of the Kingdom of Thailand March 1, 2022. CG 22 is the 41st iteration of the international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. From Feb. 22 through March 4, 2022, this annual event taking place at various locations throughout the Kingdom of Thailand increases the capability, capacity, and interoperability of partnered nations while simultaneously reinforcing our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force Photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    TAGS

    Special Operations
    Formation Flight
    Thailand
    MC-130J Commando II
    Cobra Gold 2022

