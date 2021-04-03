Arctic sky illuminates Patriot

Stars and the northern lights illuminate a Patriot missile launcher with 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, staged at a training area for Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 4, 2022. This is the first time a Patriot system has participated in AE22, improving US capabilities to operate in harsh environmental conditions. (US Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami)

