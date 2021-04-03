Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic sky illuminates Patriot [Image 2 of 2]

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    Stars and the northern lights illuminate a Patriot missile launcher with 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, staged at a training area for Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 4, 2022. This is the first time a Patriot system has participated in AE22, improving US capabilities to operate in harsh environmental conditions. (US Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 16:46
    Photo ID: 7079509
    VIRIN: 210304-F-LN908-0001
    Resolution: 5380x3843
    Size: 17.51 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    This work, Arctic sky illuminates Patriot [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NORTHCOM
    HomelandDefense
    AlaskanCommand
    ARCTICEDGE22
    AE22
    ArcticSecurity

