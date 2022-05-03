Stars and the northern lights shine behind a Patriot missile launcher with 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, staged for Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 4, 2022. This is the first time a Patriot system has participated in AE22, improving Soldiers' capability to operate in extreme cold-weather environments. (US Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.05.2022 16:46 Photo ID: 7079508 VIRIN: 200304-F-LN908-0045 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 14.82 MB Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arctic sky illuminates Patriot [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.