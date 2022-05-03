Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic sky illuminates Patriot [Image 1 of 2]

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    Stars and the northern lights shine behind a Patriot missile launcher with 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, staged for Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 4, 2022. This is the first time a Patriot system has participated in AE22, improving Soldiers' capability to operate in extreme cold-weather environments. (US Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Dylan Murakami)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 16:46
    Photo ID: 7079508
    VIRIN: 200304-F-LN908-0045
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 14.82 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic sky illuminates Patriot [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NORTHCOM
    HomelandDefense
    AlaskanCommand
    ARCTICEDGE22
    AE22
    ArcticSecurity

