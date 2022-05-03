Arctic sky illuminates Patriot

The northern lights glow behind a Patriot M903 launcher station assigned to 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Mar. 5, 2022. The equipment was integrated during AE22 for simulated air and missile defense in austere arctic environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph P. LeVeille)

