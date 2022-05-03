Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic sky illuminates Patriot [Image 1 of 2]

    Arctic sky illuminates Patriot

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Leveille 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    The northern lights glow behind a Patriot M903 launcher station assigned to 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Mar. 5, 2022. The Patriot system allows Soldiers to detect, analyze and defend against incoming air and missile threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph P. LeVeille)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.05.2022 16:25
    Photo ID: 7079501
    VIRIN: 220305-F-EI268-1046
    Resolution: 7728x4954
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic sky illuminates Patriot [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Joseph Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arctic sky illuminates Patriot
    Arctic sky illuminates Patriot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORTHCOM
    HomelandDefense
    StrongerTogether
    AlaskanCommand
    ARCTICEDGE22
    AE22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT