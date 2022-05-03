Arctic sky illuminates Patriot

The northern lights glow behind a Patriot M903 launcher station assigned to 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Mar. 5, 2022. The Patriot system allows Soldiers to detect, analyze and defend against incoming air and missile threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph P. LeVeille)

Date Taken: 03.05.2022
Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US