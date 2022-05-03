NAVFAC Honors Seabees and CEC with Wreath Laying Ceremony

ARLINGTON, Va. (March 5, 2022) -- A Wreath is placed at the gravesite of the Father of the Seabees, Admiral Ben Moreell, at the Arlington National Cemetery during a ceremony held by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command designed to honor members of the Civil Engineer Corps and the Seabee community on the 80th anniversary of the Seabee Birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Adam Brock)

