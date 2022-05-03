Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Honors Seabees and CEC with Wreath Laying Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    NAVFAC Honors Seabees and CEC with Wreath Laying Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Brock 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command HQ

    ARLINGTON, Va. (March 5, 2022) -- Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, and Chief of Civil Engineers, and Force Master Chief Petty Officer of the Seabees Delbert Terrell Jr. salute during a wreath laying ceremony at the Seabee Memorial at the Arlington National Cemetery. This ceremony was designed to honor members of the Civil Engineer Corps and the Seabee community on the 80th anniversary of the Seabee Birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Adam Brock)

    NAVFAC Honors Seabees and CEC with Wreath Laying Ceremony
