NAVFAC Honors Seabees and CEC with Wreath Laying Ceremony

ARLINGTON, Va. (March 5, 2022) -- Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, and Chief of Civil Engineers, and Force Master Chief Petty Officer of the Seabees Delbert Terrell Jr. salute during a wreath laying ceremony at the Seabee Memorial at the Arlington National Cemetery. This ceremony was designed to honor members of the Civil Engineer Corps and the Seabee community on the 80th anniversary of the Seabee Birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Adam Brock)

