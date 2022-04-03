Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBPHH Media Engagement [Image 1 of 3]

    JBPHH Media Engagement

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    220304-N-ML137-1011 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (March 4, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Richard Forney, Rapid Response Team officer in charge, delivers remarks during a media engagement. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 22:14
    Photo ID: 7079012
    VIRIN: 220304-N-ML137-1011
    Resolution: 4626x3079
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBPHH Media Engagement [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBPHH Media Engagement
    JBPHH Media Engagement
    JBPHH Media Engagement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    redhill
    safewaters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT