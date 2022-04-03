220304-N-ML137-1043 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (March 4, 2022) Regina Fivella, Military Family Support Center (MFSC) director, delivers remarks during a media engagement. The U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 22:13 Photo ID: 7079016 VIRIN: 220304-N-ML137-1043 Resolution: 4678x3114 Size: 1.13 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBPHH Media Engagement [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.