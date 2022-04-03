Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Pacific coordinates the movement of personnel and supplies for American Samoa COVID19 support [Image 6 of 14]

    U.S. Army Pacific coordinates the movement of personnel and supplies for American Samoa COVID19 support

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jennifer Delaney 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Personnel and aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Health and Human Services depart Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam March 4, 2022, to assist authorities in American Samoa in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Army Pacific coordinated the movement of personnel and supplies as the lead agent in U.S. Indo-Pacific Command for Defense Support for Civil Authorities.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 21:33
    Photo ID: 7078978
    VIRIN: 220304-A-UB287-910
    Resolution: 5909x3939
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    This work, U.S. Army Pacific coordinates the movement of personnel and supplies for American Samoa COVID19 support [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Jennifer Delaney, identified by DVIDS

