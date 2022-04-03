Personnel and aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Health and Human Services depart Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam March 4, 2022, to assist authorities in American Samoa in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Army Pacific coordinated the movement of personnel and supplies as the lead agent in U.S. Indo-Pacific Command for Defense Support for Civil Authorities.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 21:33 Photo ID: 7078981 VIRIN: 220304-A-UB287-083 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.07 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Pacific coordinates the movement of personnel and supplies for American Samoa COVID19 support [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Jennifer Delaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.