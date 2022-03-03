CRREL tests Tripline capabilities during AE22

Chris Williams, Cold Region Research Engineering Lab engineer, identifies aircraft outside as part of logging daily data for research purposes using a Tripline system during U.S. Northern Command Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 3, 2022. Tripline is a state-of-the-art early warning system for potential airborne threats. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)

