    CRREL tests Tripline capabilities during AE22 [Image 8 of 8]

    CRREL tests Tripline capabilities during AE22

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor McBride 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    A C-17A Globemaster III, assigned to the Alaska Air Guard, prepares to land at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during U.S. Northern Command Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 on March 3, 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 19:35
    Photo ID: 7078883
    VIRIN: 220303-F-ER377-0180
    Resolution: 5007x3216
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CRREL tests Tripline capabilities during AE22 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Trevor McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NORTHCOM
    Exercise
    ALCOM
    CRREL
    AE22
    ARCTIC EDGE 22
    Tripline

