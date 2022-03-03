CRREL tests Tripline capabilities during AE22

A C-17A Globemaster III, assigned to the Alaska Air Guard, prepares to land at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during U.S. Northern Command Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 on March 3, 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 19:35
|Photo ID:
|7078883
|VIRIN:
|220303-F-ER377-0180
|Resolution:
|5007x3216
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
