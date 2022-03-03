CRREL tests Tripline capabilities during AE22

A C-17A Globemaster III, assigned to the Alaska Air Guard, prepares to land at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during U.S. Northern Command Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 on March 3, 2022. AE22 is a biennial homeland defense exercise to provide high quality and effective joint training in austere cold weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride)

