U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dalanie Coughlin, 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron MC-130 apprentice, attends a wing leadership meeting with Col. Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Shawn Aiello, 27 SOW command chief, at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 3, 2022. Taylor had Coughlin shadow him at meetings, a visit to the First Term Airmen Course, and a Purple Heart ceremony as part of his command style to cultivate an environment which maintains open dialogue between Airmen and leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.04.2022 17:09 Photo ID: 7078668 VIRIN: 220303-F-VD069-1027 Resolution: 6997x3936 Size: 3.41 MB Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Airman shadows 27 SOW commander, gains insight into leadership styles [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.