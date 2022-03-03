Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Airman shadows 27 SOW commander, gains insight into leadership styles

    New Airman shadows 27 SOW commander, gains insight into leadership styles

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dalanie Coughlin, 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron MC-130 apprentice, attends a wing leadership meeting with Col. Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Shawn Aiello, 27 SOW command chief, at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 3, 2022. Taylor had Coughlin shadow him at meetings, a visit to the First Term Airmen Course, and a Purple Heart ceremony as part of his command style to cultivate an environment which maintains open dialogue between Airmen and leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)

