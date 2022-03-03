New Airman shadows 27 SOW commander, gains insight into leadership styles

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dalanie Coughlin, 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron MC-130J Commando II apprentice, listens to Col. Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, during a weekly wing leadership meeting at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 3, 2022. Taylor had Coughlin shadow him at meetings, a visit to the First Term Airmen Course, and a Purple Heart ceremony as part of his command style to cultivate an environment which maintains open dialogue between Airmen and leaders.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Drew Cyburt)
