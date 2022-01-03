RP2 Arvin Malin End-of-Tour Award Ceremony

WASHINGTON, DC (March 1, 2022) – Capt. Mark Burns (left), Naval Support Activity Washington commanding officer, presents Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Arvin Malin (right) with a commemorative plaque during an end-of-tour award ceremony held in Malin’s honor. (U.S. Navy photo by Andrew Freed)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2022 16:46
|Photo ID:
|7078653
|VIRIN:
|220301-N-TE624-1004
|Resolution:
|2048x1463
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
