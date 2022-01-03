Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RP2 Arvin Malin End-of-Tour Award Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    RP2 Arvin Malin End-of-Tour Award Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Andrew Freed 

    Naval Support Activity Washington

    WASHINGTON, DC (March 1, 2022) – Capt. Mark Burns (left), Naval Support Activity Washington commanding officer, presents Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Arvin Malin (right) with the Navy and Marine Corps achievement medal during an end-of-tour award ceremony held in Malin’s honor. (U.S. Navy photo by Andrew Freed)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RP2 Arvin Malin End-of-Tour Award Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Andrew Freed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Support Activity Washington
    Washington Navy Yard
    End-of-tour award
    Capt. Mark Burns

