Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thank You Letters [Image 1 of 2]

    Thank You Letters

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Charlotte, a local Nashua resident, hands a thank you letter and candy bag to Staff Sgt. Matthew Gould, an aircraft fuel systems specialist with the 157th Maintenance Group, at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, New Hampshire March 4, 2022. The children wrote thank you letters to members serving on the state's COVID-19 relief mission for their help in the local community and at the hospital when it was needed most. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.04.2022 15:55
    Photo ID: 7078479
    VIRIN: 220304-Z-TW741-1003
    Resolution: 2936x2097
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thank You Letters [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thank You Letters
    Thank You Letters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    thank you
    children
    New Hampshire
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT