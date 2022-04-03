Charlotte, a local Nashua resident, hands a thank you letter and candy bag to Staff Sgt. Matthew Gould, an aircraft fuel systems specialist with the 157th Maintenance Group, at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, New Hampshire March 4, 2022. The children wrote thank you letters to members serving on the state's COVID-19 relief mission for their help in the local community and at the hospital when it was needed most. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

