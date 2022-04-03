A group of children from a local church give thank you letters to Airmen of the 157th Air Refueling Wing at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, New Hampshire March 4, 2022. The children wrote thank you letters to members serving on the state's COVID-19 relief mission for their help in the local community and at the hospital when it was needed most. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

Date Taken: 03.04.2022
Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US