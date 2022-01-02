Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard provides security for 2022 State of the Union Address [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard provides security for 2022 State of the Union Address

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A U.S. Coast Guard security team patrols in Washington Tuesday, March 1, 2022, during the State of the Union Address. The Coast Guard worked closely with partner law enforcement agencies during the event to enforce a security zone, and detect and deter terrorist activity in the National Capital Region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Staff/Released)

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard provides security for 2022 State of the Union Address [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    State of the Union Address
    Coast Guard Sector Maryland – National Capital Region

