U.S. Coast Guard provides security for 2022 State of the Union Address

A U.S. Coast Guard security team patrols in Washington Tuesday, March 1, 2022, during the State of the Union Address. The Coast Guard worked closely with partner law enforcement agencies during the event to enforce a security zone, and detect and deter terrorist activity in the National Capital Region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Staff/Released)

